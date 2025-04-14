Rohit Sharma didn’t score many runs, but his game tactics helped Mumbai Indians win a high-scoring thriller against Delhi Capitals. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (Apr 13), chasing 206, Delhi looked strong at one stage with 135 for two, when Karun Nair was smashing the ball all around the park. It looked like Delhi would win easily.

Rohit Sharma's cricketing mind changed the game for Mumbai

But things changed quickly after Karun got out. From the dugout, Rohit Sharma made two smart suggestions. Firstly, he asked for a ball change after the 11th over as the dew was coming in, helping the spinners grip the ball better.

In addition, he told coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Hardik Pandya to bring back leg-spinner Karn Sharma despite him leaking 17 runs in his first over.

That advice worked like magic.

Karn came back and picked up three big wickets, bringing Delhi under pressure, which later got all out on 193. Mumbai Indians won by 12 runs and finally got a reason to smile this season.

Even though Rohit scored only 18 runs, fans and experts praised him for his game sense. He was talking to the coach and captain during timeouts, helping with field placements and bowling changes. Broadcasters even made a special poster of Rohit Sharma's instructions.

Rohit also hit a six in his short innings, becoming the first Indian to smash 50 sixes against one IPL team - Delhi Capitals. He broke MS Dhoni’s record of 49 sixes against RCB.

Meanwhile, this match showed that even when Rohit doesn’t score big, he can still win games with his smart thinking. Experience, timing, and a sharp mind.

(With inputs from agencies)