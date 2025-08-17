/India's probable T20 World Cup squad: How will defending champions shape up - Jitesh Sharma in, Ishan Kishan out

The Indian team’s preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup will take its first step in the coming days as the squad selectors are set to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Expected to announce the squad on Tuesday (Aug 19), Asia Cup 2025 will be India’s first real step in building up to the T20 World Cup. So, who are the favourites to make the Indian squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, who should be in and who should be out? Here’s a detailed analysis.

Top Order

Gautam Gambhir will hardly have to worry about the top order, as they will trust the impressive Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the position. Both have impressed in the past during the South Africa series and the IPL, meaning Yashasvi Jaiswal will no longer be in contention. The management could go with Shubman Gill as a back-up option in the opener’s position, while Sai Sudharsan will also bid for a place, having won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

Middle Order

Captain Suryakumar Yadav at No.3, followed by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, should be the obvious choices as they remain unscathed. Varma scored two hundreds during the South Africa series in November 2024, while Hardik Pandya is India’s ace pick when it comes to the all-rounders. Considering Samson keeps wickets for India, Pandya could come to bat at No.5, while Rinku Singh’s exploits will see him bat at No.6.

Bowling Order

If fit, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s first choice pick in the bowling unit. The fifth choice will come down to the playing conditions, which will be a shot between Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. Harshit Rana should also be in the frame if the management decides to go with three pacers in the Playing XI, which looks unlikely.

Reserves

Shubman Gill could be used as a reserve opener, but it won’t be surprising if he ends up on the bench for the entire tournament. Jitesh Sharma could be preferred as a backup to Sanju Samson, having impressed for RCB in IPL. Shreyas Iyer’s exploits with the bat should not go unnoticed and could serve as back-up to Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Washington Sundar should also make the squad as back-up to Hardik Pandya, meaning that if the Mumbai Indians captain gets injured, India could use an extra pacer to compensate.

Either Varun Chakaravarthy or Ravi Bishnoi should be in the reserves if one makes the Playing XI for India. Harshit Rana should be used as a back-up to Arshdeep and Bumrah if India decides to go with two pacers in the Playing XI. It is unlikely that India will play with three pacers in the Playing XI.

Notable players likely to miss out

Yashasvi Jaiswal should find himself out of contention with competition for places, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami should also sit out of the squad. Ishan Kishan’s dream of a return to the Indian squad could be in jeopardy if Jitesh Sharma is considered. RCB’s unsung duo of Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to miss out if the selectors go with other notable options.