/From 1983 ODI World Cup to 2024 T20 World Cup, a glance at Indian cricket team's greatest post independence moments

From 1983 ODI World Cup to 2024 T20 World Cup, here is a glance at Indian cricket team's greatest post-independence moments. The list also contains India's 2011 ODI World Cup win alongside the 2001 Kolkata Test, where Sourav Ganguly's side beat Australia.
Under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, India won the 1983 ODI World Cup as they beat the mighty, then two-time champion West Indies in the final. This remains one of India’s greatest moments on a cricketing field as the heroes of the 1983 squad forever wrote their names in the folklore.
One of India’s greatest moments in Test cricket came in 2001 when Sourav Ganguly’s Indian side beat Australia at the Eden Gardens. Asked to follow-on after a poor first innings, Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Laxman (281) made the nation proud as India came back to win by 171 runs.
Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, a new version of the Indian side lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. The triumph saw India write a new chapter in its glorious cricketing history with Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and others contributing big time.
Again, it was MS Dhoni who was in charge of the Indian side as he led India to a historic win in the ODI World Cup. India ended a drought of 28 years to lift the ODI World Cup and became the first and to date only team to lift a 20-over, 50-over, and a 60-over World Cup.
Having gone 11 years without lifting an ICC trophy, India’s spirited performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup final saw them end the drought. The match was the last time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played T20 cricket in the Indian jersey, but it was the boundary-bound David Miller catch from Suryakumar Yadav that stole the show and helped India win the World Cup.