/IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill returns to lead India in ODI format; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj earn call back

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 17:16 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In an announcement made on Saturday (Jan 3) in Jaipur, the selector panel led by Ajit Agarkar announced a 15-man squad for the tournament which included Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand with Shubman Gill set to lead the side. In an announcement made on Saturday (Jan 3) in Jaipur, the selector panel led by Ajit Agarkar announced a 15-man squad for the tournament which included Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. The latter is subject to fitness having suffered injury during the ODI series in Australia in October.

India announce squad for ODI series

"The Senior Men's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 in Vadodara. Shreyas Iyer's availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and, considering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," the BCCI said in a statement.

India squad: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

