/IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill returns to lead India in ODI format; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj earn call back

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand with Shubman Gill set to lead the side. In an announcement made on Saturday (Jan 3) in Jaipur, the selector panel led by Ajit Agarkar announced a 15-man squad for the tournament which included Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer. The latter is subject to fitness having suffered injury during the ODI series in Australia in October.