/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters fastest to 10000 ODI Runs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters fastest to 10000 ODI Runs. The illustrious list also features greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.
Virat Kohli stands as the fastest Indian batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals, achieving the landmark in just 205 innings, a testament to his extraordinary consistency and hunger for runs. Renowned for his impeccable technique, sharp game awareness, and unmatched fitness, Kohli dominated bowling attacks across conditions and continents, becoming the backbone of India’s ODI batting lineup for over a decade.
Rohit Sharma is the second-fastest Indian batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals, achieving the milestone in 241 innings, underlining his class and longevity in the format. Known for his effortless stroke play and trademark elegance, Rohit evolved into one of the most destructive ODI openers after moving to the top of the order.
Sachin Tendulkar became the third-fastest Indian batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals, achieving the historic milestone in 259 innings and setting a benchmark for consistency in the format. Fondly known as the “Master Blaster,” Tendulkar carried the expectations of a billion fans for over two decades, redefining ODI batting with his perfect balance of technique, temperament, and adaptability.
Sourav Ganguly became the fourth-fastest Indian batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals, achieving the milestone in 263 innings and showcasing his consistency in the format. A stylish left-hander known for his strong off-side play, Ganguly was one of India’s most dependable ODI batters during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
MS Dhoni became the fifth-fastest Indian batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals, achieving the landmark in 273 innings and underlining his remarkable consistency in the format. Renowned for his calm temperament and exceptional finishing ability, Dhoni redefined the role of a middle-order batter in ODIs.