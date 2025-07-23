/IND vs ENG: Who is new Indian pace sensation Anshul Kamboj, making his debut in Manchester Test?

Having been plagued with a series of injuries after the Lord’s Test, Team India on Wednesday (July 23) handed a debut to pace sensation Anshul Kamboj in the Manchester Test. Playing at Old Trafford and short of options, the management decided to hand the 24-year-old his maiden cap with Akash Deep (groin) and Arshdeep Singh (impact injury) missing out. The other change saw Sai Sudharsan return to the Playing XI with Karun Nair dropping to the bench.

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Kamboj joined the Indian squad ahead of the Manchester Test as the management wanted to avoid any last-minute tussle with injuries. Jasprit Bumrah, who was likely to be rested for the Test match due to workload management, made it to the Playing XI; however, that was not the case with Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, who both missed out.

Kamboj represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, where he came into the limelight. The pacer from Haryana bagged eight wickets in the season from as many games at an average of 21.50 and an economy of 8.

He got the spotlight during the Ranji Trophy contest between Haryana and Kerala in the 2024-25 season, having achieved a rare feat of picking 10 wickets in an innings while playing in Rohtak. He became just the third bowler to achieve the rare 10-wicket haul feat in the Ranji Trophy, ending with figures of 49/10.

Sai Sudharsan returns to Playing XI

The Indian team made minor changes for the Manchester Test as struggling Karun Nair was dropped in favour of Sai Sudharsan. Nair scored 131 runs in six innings during the series and largely struggled for form on his return to the Indian team. Sudharsan, on the other hand, got limited chances, having played in the Leeds Test where he scored 0 and 30 respectively.

India Playing XI for Manchester Test