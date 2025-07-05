/IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Harry Brook underlines India's dominance in Edgbaston, says 'we have big task at hand'

England vice-captain Harry Brook underlined India’s dominance over the ongoing Edgbaston Test as the visitors look to find their way back into the five-match series. Having played a key role on Friday (July 4) to reduce India’s lead in the first innings, Brook reckons the visitors have a healthy advantage in the contest. The white-ball captain also reckoned that his side will have a big task at hand tomorrow on Saturday if they are to draw or win the match.

Brook underlines India’s dominance

“Yeah, and I think everybody in the world knows that we're going to try and chase whatever they set us. So, we've obviously got a big task at hand tomorrow morning. We'll try and get a couple of wickets early on and try and put them under pressure,” Brook said after the end of Day 3 in the Edgbaston Test.

According to Brook, England need to take three or four wickets in the morning session of Day 4 if they are to save or win the match. India established a first innings lead of 180 runs having bowled out the hosts for 407 in response to the 587 runs scored by Shubman Gill and Co.

“Yeah, obviously they're in front at the minute, but like I said before if we get a couple of early wickets in the morning. 3 or 4 wickets in the morning, you never know how this game can go. As we've seen last week, we got 7 for 30 runs and then 6 for 40 runs at Headingley and then they've done the same to us today. In cricket, everything happens so quickly and you never know how the game can go,” Brook added.

India in the driver’s seat