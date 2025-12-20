/Gujarat Titans board reflects on team’s auction strategy, says 'we came in with...'

Gujarat Titans will be all ready to win their second IPL title as the squad looks all set to give its best in the 2026 season. The GT were one of the heavy spenders in the IPL 2026 auctions held earlier in the week. Reflecting on their spending and balance, Jinal Mehta, in an interview with the IPL, said they are happy with the core of the team.

Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said, “We came into the auction with our core in place and we made minimal changes to our squad. We changed only five players. We came in with very specific requirements. We needed a couple of fast bowlers, an all-rounder and a middle-order batter. We're happy with the outcome and have achieved all of our objectives. I think we have achieved what we wanted. We welcome all of these new signings and look forward to the next season.”

“We have made it to the playoffs three times in the four seasons that we have played, including winning in our inaugural season and being runners-up in the second season. We're looking forward to building on this journey with the squad that we have in place. I think we will have a great season.”

Talking about Shubman Gill’s leadership, Jinal Mehta,“I think GT spotted Shubman's batting talent and his leadership capabilities early on. He has done wonderfully well for both GT and India.”

Shaan Mehta, added, “The team bonding that has happened over the last few years continues and Shubman continues to lead us going forward for many years to come.”

Commenting on Narendra Modi Stadium, Jinal Mehta said, “We are very lucky to have the world's largest stadium as our home. The atmosphere at the stadium is electrifying whenever the Gujarat Titans are playing. That really builds the right setting for our players to perform, and I think we couldn't have had a better home than the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.”

