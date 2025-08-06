Former India captain Sourav Ganguly to run for Cricket Association of Bengal presidency - Report

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to enter the race for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as he looks to start a new chapter in his post-playing career. Ganguly, who successfully led India in the early 2000s, has reportedly filed his nomination for the presidency and is likely to replace his brother Snehasish, who is no longer eligible to serve as the CAB president. The nomination comes a month before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as the race for power in Bengal cricket takes another turn.

Ganguly files nomination for CAB presidency

The former India captain previously served as CAB president from 2016 to 2019 before getting elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ganguly would then serve as the BCCI president until he was succeeded by Roger Binny in 2023. According to an India Today report, Ganguly has filed his nomination for the apex post in Bengal cricket after his brother, Snehasish, became ineligible due to the Lodha Committee’s tenure cap.

The final apex council meeting is scheduled for Thursday (August 14) and the AGM will take place on September 20. The dates for the upcoming meetings were finalised on Tuesday during the emergent apex council meeting with polls in view.

It is also learnt that Ganguly could become president of the board unopposed, with no strong candidate to run against him. Ganguly first joined the administrative body of CAB in 2015 when he became the secretary while Jagmohan Dalmiya was president. He would succeed the legendary administrator in late 2015 and serve on the board till 2019. He played a pivotal role in the development of Bengal cricket, especially in the women’s section.

Ganguly then took over as BCCI president in 2019, with key decisions taking place in a central role. It was during his BCCI tenure that Virat Kohli was controversially sacked as the India ODI team captain. The tenure also saw BCCI earn a record TV rights deal for broadcasting and live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL).