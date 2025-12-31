/Five incredible cricket stats of 2025, RCB achieve THIS rare IPL feat

As 2025 draws to a close, cricket experienced one of the wildest years with streaks broken, heartbreaking emotions making weight and underdogs claiming big prizes. Amid those achievements, both international and franchise cricket produced some sensational moments and stats that all but raised the roofs. So as the year drops curtains, here is a look at five incredible stats from 2025 that raised eyebrows.

RCB win all nine away matches

9 out of 9 away matches won by RCB (including the Qualifier 1 and the final) without losing any of them during their victorious IPL 2025 campaign, the first such instance in 18 editions of the tournament. By achieving the rare feat, RCB would later win their maiden IPL title as they beat Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

South Africa continue hot streak in 2025

10 consecutive Test wins for South Africa between August 2024 and July 2025, the third-longest streak in Tests after 16 for Australia (twice: October 1999 - February 2001; December 2005 - January 2008) and 11 for West Indies (March 1984 - December 1984). The highlight of this run was their WTC 2025 final victory over Australia at Lord's, under Temba Bavuma, who has now won 11 of his first 12 Tests as captain - the most for anyone.

Australia win Ashes in 11 days

11 days taken for Australia to secure the 2025/26 Ashes - the joint second-least taken by a team to do that in a five-match Ashes series, alongside as many for them 1950/51 (home), 2001 (away) and 2002/03 (home). The overall record is eight days taken by them on the 1921 England tour.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket

12 years, 2 months and 26 days was the duration between Virat Kohli's two List-A appearances for Delhi. Before featuring at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, he'd last played for his state side in the 50-over format in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy 2013 final against India Blue in Indore, leading an XI featuring Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra among others.