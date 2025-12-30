Bought by CSK at IPL 2026 auction THIS bowler now holds record for most runs conceded in all List A cricket including ODIs

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, has been a run fest after first three rounds. The teams have been scoring sky-high totals the bowlers are bearing the brunt but none more than Puducherry's Aman Khan. He gave away 123 runs in his 10 overs against Jharkhand in round 3 of the VHT on Monday (Dec 29) - the most runs ever conceded by a bowler in all of List A cricket including ODIs. The previous record was with Mibom Mosu, who had conceded 116 runs in his 10 overs in round 1 of VHT earlier this month.

Who is Aman Khan?

Aman is Mumbai based player and made his domestic debut for them in March 2021 against Saurashtra in List A match. He later shifted bases to Puducherry where he made his First Class debut against Rajasthan in October 2024. He was also picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 but played only one match. In IPL 2024, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals and played 11 matches but failed to impress.

In recently-concluded IPL 2026 auction, He was picked by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his base price of INR 40 lakh.

Most runs conceded in List A cricket including ODIs

Three of top five bowlers to concede most runs in a List A match are from India, all in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Only one international 50-over match features in top five where Netherlands' Bas de Leede was taken to cleaners by Australia in 2023.