Cricket: Caribbean Premier League to start from August 28, final to be played on September 19

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 is all set to go underway on August 28 with the final scheduled for September 19. The tournament will take place in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020.

In 2020 the tournament had a combined viewership of 523 million, an increase of 67 per cent in 2019.

Pete Russell, CPL’s COO, said: “It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank the St Kitts and Nevis government for agreeing to host this year’s event. We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the Hero CPL in 2021.”

First started in 2013, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most-watched leagues in world cricket.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The CPL 2021 will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 28 to September 19.