/Asia Cup trophy deadlock with Mohsin Naqvi set to end as BCCI confirms ICC's involvement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) 's quest to host the Asia Cup in India has taken a decisive step, as the apex body in Indian cricket prepares for the final talks. According to reports, the deadlock with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to end after the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) intervention. If all is clear by the end of the ICC meeting in Dubai, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy could be in India at the earliest.

Deadlock over Asia Cup trophy set to end?

On the sidelines of the ICC meeting, Devjit Saikia spoke to Naqvi, and according to the BCCI secretary, the talks went well and the matter will be resolved soon. However, the BCCI official denied all the rumours of an ICC committee being formed to end the Asia Cup impasse.

"Although one of the senior persons from ICC is involved in the process of negotiation, there is no requirement for any such thing (a committee) at this stage. The issue will be resolved before any such drastic step is taken by the ICC," Saikia told news agency PTI.

According to PTI, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta initiated discussions between the BCCI and PCB.

"Definitely, in the coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest," Saikia said.

Earlier, the ACC chairman had intentionally avoided previous ICC meetings but was in attendance after intense backlash. BCCI secretary Saikia emphasised that the trophy should be handed out to India at the earliest.

The Men in Blue beat Pakistan in the final on Sep 28, and India rightfully owned the trophy.

While a date is yet to be finalised, it is understood that the BCCI will make full efforts to bring the trophy back this week. While still unconfirmed, if the Asia Cup trophy returns before the India vs South Africa series, a trophy parade along with the Women’s ODI World Cup winning team could be planned.