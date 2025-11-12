/Amid suicide bombing, Sri Lankan cricketers leave Pakistan midway due to security concerns; tri series in limbo

Amid a suicide bombing in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, Sri Lankan cricketers have raised security issues and have left the nation. According to a media report from AFP, at least eight cricketers who are part of the tri-series involving Zimbabwe have left the nation. The suicide bombing in Islamabad has raised huge concerns, with at least 12 people being killed and has now put the tri-series in limbo as the second ODI takes place in Rawalpindi on Thursday (Nov 13).

Sri Lankan players leave Pakistan

"The second ODI against Pakistan tomorrow is in doubt, but substitute players will be sent to continue the tri-nation series," a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source told AFP.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While no official statement has been released by the Sri Lanka cricket board at the time of writing, it is feared that multiple players have raised security issues and want to return to back home. This concern is raised after a similar incident took place in March 2009, when a bus carrying Sri Lankan players was attacked by a group of terrorists, as six players being injured.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

An official statement is awaited, as quoted by SLC president Shammi Silva, according to AFP. However, it looks like the tri-series could be called off or will continue in the form of a bilateral series. The series was already in headlines after Afghanistan, the initial participants of the tri-series pulled out due to alleged bombing of Pakistan in the border region in October.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Zimbabwe were consequently invited to replace Afghanistan, but now the series faces uncertainty with Sri Lanka all but out.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six runs in the opening one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, a game that went ahead despite the suicide attack in the twin city of Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board said security around the visiting team had been increased following the attack. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday and Saturday, also in Rawalpindi.