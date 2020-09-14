'Credit needs to go to Virat': AB de Villiers praises RCB skipper ahead of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers was all praise for his Captain Virat Kohli few days before the IPL commences. In the latest video uploaded on ‘RCB Bold Diaries’ uploaded on the franchise’ official Youtube channel, de Villiers said that he feels better than ever being a part of the RCB squad which feels fresh this year.

Also read: Exclusive: Hope to carry domestic form into IPL 2020 - Mandeep Singh

“I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going, we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys,” de Villiers said.

According to former South African captain, Kohli has set an example for everyone because of his dedication and leadership skills.

“We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front,” De Villiers added.

AB de Villiers also talked about forced break due to the pandemic.

“It is natural to get breaks here and there, sometimes the schedule allows a period of no cricket for two months or so. Sometimes injuries happen and you are out for six or seven months.

“I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It’s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that’s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect,” de Villiers added.

“It is natural to get breaks here and there, sometimes the schedule allows a period of no cricket for two months or so. Sometimes injuries happen and you are out for six or seven months.

Also read: Hogg excludes Dhoni, de Villiers and Gayle from his IPL 2020 XI; explains why

“I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It’s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that’s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect,” de Villiers added.

The South African praised this year's squad set up by the franchise and also said that the team has players in each department. “There is a different feel this time, there is back up everywhere looking at our options. Virat and coaches can find the best playing XI, there are options in every single department, be it batting, bowling, and fielding,” he said.