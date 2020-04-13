COVID-19: Spanish ace Rafael Nadal's french open shirt auctioned for thousands in charity event

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal donated his 2019 French Open to #LaMejorAsistencia, an event set up by Spanish ABC Basketball League which will raise money for Red Cross.

The king of clay's shirt was auctioned for €20,500. The reason why Nadal is known to be the 'King of Clay' because he was the first player in the Open Era to win the clay-turfed French Open 12 times.

The charity event raised more than €143,000 and will be sent to medical fighters in Spain who are battling coronavirus. Spain is one of the worst-hit nations in terms of coronavirus, with over 1,66,000 cases and 16,972 deaths.

Nadal has been active on social media updating his fans about how has he been spending time during the quarantine. He showed off his cooking skills while preparing a meal for his wife and last week he posted another workout picture of his.

The Spaniard is currently behind Novak Djokovic in world tennis rankings. His native country (Spain) has been among the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis season has come to halt with Wimbledon's cancellation being the latest victim of the virus, the rest of the season still in doubts.

The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world's worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.