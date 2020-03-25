Coronavirus: Pep Guardiola donates one million euros to medical college in Spain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has donated one million euros to his native country Spain to help fight the novel coronavirus.



Guardiola has donated this amount to a medical college in Spain so that the authorities could buy the medical supplies to contain the global pandemic.

"Medical equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia," the body said in a statement.

FC Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi has also donated a certain amount to a clinic in Barcelona, the hospital took to Twitter saying: "Thank you, Leo, for your support and commitment."

Spain has been one of the hot-bed for the new coronavirus, it has been the second worst-hit country after Italy in Europe.

More than 380,000 cases have been registered worldwide. Additionally, over 16,500 have died. The global tally of the recovered patients so far stands at 100,000.

According to the Spanish prime minister’s office, the country currently has over 39,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed 2,696 people in the country.