Coppa Italia: Inter Milan's victory over Cagliar pleases Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte, pleased with the club's victory over Cagliari, said it was a 'great response from the lads'.

"I'm really pleased, it was a great response from the lads. Even from those who've played less of late and those who were coming back from injury," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

Inter Milan secured a massive 4-1 win over Cagliari during their Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the match while Borja Valero and Andrea Ranocchia netted one goal each.

Conte said: "There's real harmony among this group, they are a great bunch of lads that want to do well. I'm really pleased to be working with them."

Despite Lukaku's brilliant performance, Conte feels there is still room for improvement.

"You know that I don't like to talk too much about individuals. Romelu is proving his worth and he can still keep improving," he said.