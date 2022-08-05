Commonwealth Games 2022: India's wrestling team in action today led by Bajrang Punia

As the Commonwealth Games move into high gear in Birmingham, India's wrestling team will be seen in action on Friday featuring Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

The women's hockey team will take on Australia in the crucial semi-final encounter. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash with the winner set to enter the final.

Indian athletes will also be seen today as sprinter Hima Das looks to seal her berth in the women's 200 meters. The badminton team will be in action as India's ace PV Sindhu along with Kidambi Srikanth, Akarshi Kashyap, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty begin their medal hunt.

Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal would be looking to advance to the mixed doubles after having qualified for the quarterfinal in squash. In table tennis, Manika Batra will be fighting to advance in the mixed doubles event.

India is currently ranked in the seventh position with 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games having bagged six golds, seven bronze and seven silver medals.

Australia tops the standings with 132 medals including 51 golds followed by England(42 golds, 118 medals) and Canada with 17 golds (59 medals).

