College Football: Ex-NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt joins Alabama as special assistant to Nick Saban

Former NFL coach Ken Whisenhunt has joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban. Whisenhunt's last job was with Penn State where he worked as an offensive analyst. His last on-field job was with the Los Angeles Chargers where he worked for four years as an offensive coordinator until 2019. Whisenhunt's name was included in the Alabama directory on Wednesday. He started his coaching career in the SEC with Vanderbilt as their Tight Ends coach in 1995 and 1996. He then moved into the NFL coaching role with the Baltimore Ravens as their TE coach and spent another two seasons with them.

Whisenhunt has spent 23 years in the NFL, from 1997-2019, working with eight teams, including San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Chargers both. He moved into the head coach role for the first time in 2007 with the Arizona Cardinals and stayed with them for six seasons till the end of 2012. After serving as the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers for a year in 2013, Whisenhunt came back to the head coach role, this time with the Tennessee Titans. Overall, he has a 48-71 record as the head coach in NFL.

Whisenhunt will replace Drew Svoboda who has moved on to join North Texas as special teams coordinator after spending two seasons with Alabama. Notably, 60-year-old Whisenhunt's son-in-law and former NFL player Zach Mettenberger, who played QB for Georgia and LSU as well, is an analyst with Alabama.

