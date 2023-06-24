College Football: Ex-LSU coach Les Miles' Hall of Fame chances take hit after schools forgoes 37 wins

Former LSU coach Les Miles' chances of getting into the College Football Hall of Fame (HoF) have taken a hit after his former employer decided to vacate 37 wins from 2012-15 period. Miles was associated with LSU from 2005 to 2016.

The move from LSU comes as part of NCAA penalties pertaining to some recruiting violations. The school, however, has self-imposed the penalty after getting a notice of allegations from the NCAA in March last year. The move was made public for the first time on Thursday.

The case from which the allegations stemmed involves prohibited benefits being paid to a former player Vadal Alexander's father by a former booster of the school. Alexander played for LSU from 2012 to 2015.

The coaches require a winning percentage of minimum 0.600 to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame. Miles, who had coached for Oklahoma State and Kansas apart from LSU, had a 145-73 win-loss record with a winning percentage of 0.665. Following LSU's decision to vacate 37 wins, Miles' record comes to 108-73, a winning percentage of 0.597. At LSU, Miles had a 114-34 win-loss record, which now stands at 77-34. His best performance with LSU came in 2006 when he won a national championship with them.

Miles had last coached at Kansas where we was put on administrative leave after accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards female students during his LSU stint. Miles and Kansas went separate paths in 2021 shortly after he was put on the leave. Miles had not coached any team since his departure.

As per the College Football Hall of Fame eligibility criteria, a coach can file nomination only three full seasons after retiring. The National Football Foundation, the Hall of Fame overseeing body, would then assess the Miles' case depending on his qualifications.

