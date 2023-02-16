College Baskteball: New Mexico State University fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar

New Mexico State University chancellor, Dan Arvizu, in a letter to the campus community, informs that the Aggies men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar has been fired amid an ongoing investigation into the hazing allegations in the program. The chancellor also added that it was his decision to fire Heiar who was in the first year of coaching the Aggies. The university had already suspended the program over the weekend after an unidentified player reported multiple hazing incidents to the on-campus police. The player said in the report that at least three other players from the team were involved in the incidents.

"As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," Arvizu wrote in the letter. "I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university." Writing about other coaching staff of the program, Arvizu added, that "further decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will be made after additional investigations are concluded."

Reporting the incident, the player told the campus police that the in latest incident on February 6 three players held him down in the men's locker room, removed his clothing and hit his buttocks. According to the police notes, the player said he "had no choice but to let this happen because it's a 3 on 1 type of situation." The player, however, said he did not want to press charges.

The university suspended the program immediately after learning about the alleged incident including cancelling the remaining games. The entire coaching staff was also put on paid administrative leave, including coach Heiar, who had a 9-15 record in the first season with the Aggies, his first coaching stint in Division I, till the university's suspension of the program.

