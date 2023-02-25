College Basketball: Ole Miss Rebels fire head coach Kermit Davis

The Ole Miss Rebels, on Friday, announced that they have fired their men's basketball coach Kermit Davis with only a week left in this year's regular season. The move comes as the Rebels are tied with the LSU for the last place in the SEC with a horrid 2-13 record. Overall, the Rebels stand at 10-18.

Rebels assistant coach Win Case will be the acting head coach for the rest of the season with the search on for a new coach, as per Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

"My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men's basketball program the past five years," said Davis said in a statement. "I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work," he added.

Davis was about to complete five seasons with the Rebels after taking the head coach job in 2018. He took the Rebels to the NCAA tournament in his first year as the head coach with a 10-8 record in the SEC and 20-13 overall. After that, it has been a dry run for Ole Miss as it went 22-47 in the conference under coach Davis in the last four seasons.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Thanking Davis for his time, Carter, in a statement, said, "We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes. No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day."

On the topic of finding a new coach, Carter said that the Rebels are 'determined to find the leader.'