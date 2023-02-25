College Basketball: Fight breaks out at the end of No. 16 Xavier's 82-60 win over Seton Hall

No. 16 Xavier Musketeers beat Seton Hall Pirates 82-60 for a much-needed victory but the players rough-housed each other at the fag end of the game and got into a heated scuffle. Xavier's Souley Boum and Seton Hall's Jaquan Sanders were the ones who first got into the fight before players from both teams came in front of the scorer's table.

The players traded words with a just a few seconds left in the game while coaches and teammates tried to separate them. Both, Boum and Sanders were given technical fouls and Pirates forward KC Ndfo was ejected for leaving the bench after fouling out.

Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway also had a moment when he unhappily waved his arms after a three-point attempt by Xavier's Boum with 22 seconds left on the clock and Musketeers being at 82-57. Holloway did not shake hands with Xavier coach Sean Miller after the game.

Nonetheless, the game was one-sided for most of the two halves except when Seton Hall tried to show some grit by making a 12-1 run at the beginning of the second half and were 33-41.

Xavier, who were leading 40-21 by the halftime, eventually shut down the Pirates, thanks to Souley Boum's 23 and Colby Jones' points. For the Pirates, Dre Davis, who was coming off the bench, scored 13 points and Sanders equaled his career-high 11 points.

Both the teams played without one of their key players. For the Musketeers, Zach Freemantle, their second leading scorer and top rebounder, was out for the seventh straight game. And, Kadary Richmond was sidelined by a back injury for the Seton Hall Pirates.

Xavier now sits pretty in the Big East conference with a 13-5 record and 21-8 overall. Seton Hall, meanwhile, is 16-13 overall and 9-9 in the conference.

