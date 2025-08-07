CJ Gardner-Johnson injury: Former Philadelphia Eagles safety suffers leg injury during camp

Houston Texans safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during training camp in West Virginia after suffering a leg injury during drills, according to several media reports. The injury happened while Gardner-Johnson was in coverage against wide receiver John Metchie. He went down suddenly and remained on the ground, prompting trainers to rush over. Unable to put weight on his right leg, he was eventually helped onto a cart as teammates knelt in silence and prayer.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans described the scene as “heartbreaking,” according to NFL Media. Players, including quarterback CJ Stroud and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, gathered around their injured teammate to offer words of support before he was taken off the field.

Gardner-Johnson joined the Texans in March after a brief but productive stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he showcased his trademark versatility, physicality, and playmaking instincts. He notched six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and 59 tackles last season, playing a key role in the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LIX. Over his career with the Saints, Lions, and Eagles, Gardner-Johnson has amassed 18 interceptions, 304 tackles, and 51 passes defensed. He’s also known for his vocal leadership — and occasional controversy — including calling himself a “test dummy” under former Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio earlier this offseason.