/Benjamin Sesko transfer news: Manchester United agree deal to sign Slovenian striker from RB Leipzig

Manchester United have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign their Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth £73.7 million (€85 million), as part of a major reshaping of their attacking line-up. The package includes a guaranteed fee of £66.3 million (€76.5 million), with the remaining sum linked to performance-based add-ons. Sesko, 22, will now undergo a medical and complete formalities before sealing his move to Old Trafford.

Sesko, who was also a target for Newcastle United, has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances for Leipzig. His arrival adds to United's aggressive summer in the transfer market, having already brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for a combined £130 million. Despite their heavy spending, United have structured deals in a way that preserves financial flexibility. Marcus Rashford’s full £325,000-a-week wage is currently being covered by Barcelona, where he is on loan. The club also received £5 million in compensation from Chelsea after the London side backed out of a move for Jadon Sancho.

Further sales could bolster United’s transfer budget. Alejandro Garnacho has been told he can leave and is attracting serious interest from Chelsea, with a potential £50 million deal on the table. Rasmus Hojlund, the club’s primary striker last season, has also been listed for sale at around £30 million after managing just 14 Premier League goals over two campaigns.

Sesko’s decision to choose United over Newcastle is another setback for the Magpies, who have already lost out on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and now face the possibility of star forward Alexander Isak also heading to Anfield.

Sesko- A dream signing for Man Utd

Sesko has 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig and, at 6ft 5in, would also add real physical presence to the Old Trafford club's attack line. Manchester United sources have already explained how it is likely that they will come to an agreement over Sesko despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying earlier this year there was a possibility of the club going out of business by Christmas unless there were huge cost-cutting exercises.