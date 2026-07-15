/Chinnaswamy stadium stampede: Karnataka govt exonerates 3 IPS officers, drops departmental probe

The Karnataka government has dropped the departmental inquiry against three senior IPS officers, including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, who had been facing disciplinary action over the June 4, 2025, Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. The officers have been cleared of all charges under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.



The stampede occurred during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League title win when a crowd surge led to the death of 11 people and left 56 others injured. Following the incident, disciplinary action was launched against the officers.



The orders, issued on Tuesday by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services-IV), apply to B. Dayananda; Vikash Kumar Vikash, then Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (West); and Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, then Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Central Division.

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Suspensions revoked in July 2025

All three officers were suspended on June 5, 2025, a day after the incident, pending disciplinary action. Their suspensions were revoked in July 2025, although the departmental inquiries under Rule 8 of the AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules continued until they were formally closed.



The government stated that each officer had filed a detailed statement of defence on September 8, 2025, refuting the charges and demanding their exoneration. After accessing their responses, along with consideration of the views of the administrative department, the competent authority decided to drop all the charges against them.



After the proceedings, the government has directed the closure of the departmental probe and has exonerated all three officers of the levelled charges. However, while closing the proceedings against Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, the Karnataka government issued him a formal warning, directing him to discharge his duties responsibly and take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.