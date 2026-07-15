/'For Guinness World Record...': Hyderabad cop booked for letting 6-year-old granddaughter drive car - VIDEO

A Hyderabad cop has come under scanner after a video of him allowing his six-and-half-year-old granddaughter to drive a car went viral on the social media. The cop has been identified as Pujari Thirupathi who is an active Sub-Inspector (SI) working with the Hyderabad City Police. At the time of the incident, he was officially placed under Vacation Reserve (VR). The incident took place on the busy Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda road in the Narsingi area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

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Taking action against the cop, the Narsingi police registered an FIR against him : He was booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (endangering life or personal safety of others) and Sections 180 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (permitting unauthorised driving and dangerous driving). As the video went viral, people slammed the police for taking action against common people while misusing the laws and rules themselves. Calls for suspension of Thirupathi rose online. Following backlash, Following widespread public outrage online, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand ordered his immediate suspension pending a formal departmental inquiry. The registration of his car was also suspended for 12 months. Investigations also revealed that the car had six pending traffic challans worth ₹3,800.

What explanation did the cop gave for his act?

When asked the reason for his act, the cop reportedly gave a bizarre explanation stating that he was training his granddaughter for a Guinness World Record attempt to become the world's youngest driver. He also defended the act, stating it was an "auto-gear" vehicle under his full control. The video also shows the cop arguing with motorists when he was confronted. During the argument, the girl could be heard saying, “My grandfather is an SI”. The SI was also caught on camera arguing with those who questioned him. “I am in control of the vehicle. This is an automatic vehicle,” the SI is heard saying in the video.