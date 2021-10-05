Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Rohini Court reserves order on bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

Rohini Court on Tuesday reserved an order on the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand on Tuesday after the conclusion of the submission made by both the parties. The court likely can pass an order today itself in the evening.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case. Advocate Pradeep Rana appeared for Sushil Kumar argued that he is a person with clean antecedents and has been never found violating the law of the land. He also added that he is a married person aged about 38 years and has the responsibility of maintaining his entire family.

ALSO READ: Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail

In bail plea Sushil Kumar also emphasized that the police left no stone unturned to present a "false and guilty image" of him and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police counsel strongly opposed his bail petition. According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi`s Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.