Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: Tips, runners, odds, race timings, live streaming details and more

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: After a fantastic week of racing, the Cheltenham Festival comes to an end on Friday as the Gold Cup takes the centre stage. A Plus Tard was all about Rachael Blackmore a year ago, and the Irishwoman has provided an update on the horse ahead of its attempt to defend the championship.

There is still time for a jam-packed racing card with seven thrilling events, including the highly anticipated Gold Cup, to showcase the best in the sport in the Cotswolds. Irish trainers are still in the spotlight and are hoping to repeat their victory from the Prestbury Cup, which they won 12 months ago with a commanding 18 victories compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 all important details

The 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup will be held on Friday, March 17. The event will start at 3:30 PM GMT. As per predictions made by several experts, Galopin De Champs is expected to lift the trophy this year. The event will be live-streamed on ITVX.

How to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 live stream and broadcast?

The 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK or streamed on ITVX.

Another option is to watch the race live on Bet365. Every territory can use this service.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 runners & odds

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

A Plus Tard 9/2

Bravemansgame 6/1

Noble Yeats 12/1

Stattler 14/1

Conflated 14/1

Protektorat 16/1

Ahoy Senor 22/1

Minella Indo 16/1

Sounds Russian 33/1

Hewick 50/1

Royale Pagaille 40/1

Eldorado Allen 100/1

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 full schedule

1:30 pm GMT, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 179y

2:10 pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 179y

2:50 pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

3:30 pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m 2f 70y

4:10 pm, Foxhunter Chase, 3m 2f 70y

4:50 pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 3), 2m 4f 127y

5:30 pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (0-145), 2m 4f 56y

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 tips

Galopin De Champs is expected to emerge victorious in the race. The seven-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, enters the race having won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last month after winning the Memorial Chase at Punchestown in December.

Together with the current Gold Cup champion A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachel Blackmore, another of Mullin's horses, Stattler, who won the National Hunt Chase last year, is also favoured.

If you're looking for a tempting EW wager, Minella Indo, ridden by Mark Walsh, is a possibility. In order to win the Gold Cup in 2021, this horse famously broke Al Boum Photo's streak of back-to-back victories in this race.

When will Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 take place?

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 will be held on Friday, March 17.

What time will Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 start?

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 will start at 3:30 PM GMT.