Chelsea vs Manchester City live Streaming: How to watch premier league CHE vs MNC live on OTT Mobile App & TV

Chelsea vs Manchester City live Streaming: Chelsea, who are struggling big time this season, will be desperate to snatch points from Premier League title contenders Manchester City on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter's team has consistently failed to deliver this season, and they currently sit 10th in the league table. The Blues have only won one of their last eight Premier League games. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, has only lost one of their last five league games. They are second in the table, one point behind league leaders Arsenal. With a win on Thursday, the gap at the top of the table would be reduced to just five points.

When and where to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City match?

Viewers in India can catch the live action on Star Sports network channels. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar OTT app. In the United States, the viewers can watch the match live on Peacock. The game will be televised on Sky Sports and streamed on SKY GO Extra in the United Kingdom (UK).

Chelsea vs Manchester City predicted lineup?

Possible Chelsea starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria; Sterling, Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

Possible Man City starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Foden

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match be played?

Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be played on January 6 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match be played?- Venue

The Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be played at Stamford Bridge .

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester City match be live-streamed?