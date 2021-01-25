Chelsea set to sack Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel favourite to takeover

Premier League club Chelsea are all set to sack Frank Lampard hours after London club's FA Cup win over Luton Town. Chelsea could make the decision to sack Lampard official as soon as today after the players were asked not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon ahead of their league game against Wolves, scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will sack Lampard as soon as on Monday with the Blues suffering from a torrid run of form in the English top-flight.

While Chelsea won their FA Cup match against Luton Town 3-1, the Blues have struggled to stitch positive results of late. Chelsea have won just four matches, including the win against Luton Town, in their last 10 games across competition.

While Chelsea won their matches against Luton Town, Fulham, Morecambe and West Ham, they have suffered defeats against Leicester City, Manchester City, Arsenal, Wolves, Everton and drew against Aston Villa.

Lampard, a Chelsea legend as a player, was appointed the manager of the club in 2019 on a three-year-deal. While Lampard guided Chelsea to a top-four finish despite being struck by a transfer ban, he was backed heavily by the board as the London club splashed big money to sign high-profile players in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea went on to sign the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell among others, the club has failed to stitch a series of positive results recently. Chelsea, in the ongoing 2020-21 season, were off to a rollicking start but fell off the radar with players hitting off-form at the wrong time of the season.

There was a general notion that Lampard was being backed by the Chelsea board as he is a legendary player for the club but it looks like the hierarchy had enough and wants a new manager to take the charge at the Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel, who was recently sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, is favourite to be appointed the next Chelsea manager.