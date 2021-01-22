Liverpool vs Burnley: Sean Dyche opens up on Jurgen Klopp tunnel bust-up

Burnley on Friday ensured Liverpool's first Premier League defeat at the Anfield after a whopping 68 matches as the Clarets defeated the Reds 0-1 in what was an enthralling game of football. While the tensions were high as Liverpool tried to break the deadlock, both the manager Sean Dyche and Klopp were involved in a heated exchange in the tunnel after referee Mike Dean blew the half-time whistle.

However, Dyche has insisted that he was entitled to "fight" for his side's interest as he said both the managers were fighting for their side and wanted to win the game.

"Just two managers fighting for their side, wanting to win," Dyche said when asked about the incident.

Dyche further said that he has got no problem with such altercations while praising Klopp and Liverpool.

"I’ve got no problem with that, he’s a top-class manager at a top-class football club and you are allowed to say your piece and fight for your side if you feel it’s appropriate, which I did. ‘That’s it for me, it’s a moment in time. End of."

ALSO READ: Real Madrid coach Zidane positive for Covid-19: club

Jurgen Klopp & Sean Dyche exchange strong words in the tunnel at half-time 🤬 pic.twitter.com/rvnGEWMBiX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, Klopp said that he didn't pick up the fight and started the bust-up with Dyche as he ended up by saying everything is good between the two.

"If he’s not talking about it, I will not talk about it,’ said the Liverpool boss. ‘I didn’t start it but it’s nothing, all good,” Klopp said.

ALSO READ: 'Massive punch in the face': Klopp after Liverpool's home streak ended by Burnley

Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten Premier League run at the Anfield came to an end after Ashley Barnes’ 83rd minute penalty after the forward was brought down by Reds' goalkeeper Allison.

Barnes made no mistake and sent the ball to the bottom-right corner to open the scoring. Burnley held on to the win after extreme attacking pressure by the hosts to win the match.