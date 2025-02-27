Pakistan's disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign had a new low on Thursday (Feb 27) after the defending champions and hosts were ousted without a win during the tournament. After the clash against Bangladesh was called off due to rain, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. ended the tournament without a win. After the washout, Rizwan stated that Pakistan have scope for improvement as they look to build for future tournaments.

Rizwan opens up on Champions Trophy exit

“The expectations from the whole nation are high, but we didn't perform and that is disappointing for us. Obviously, you can learn from the mistakes. Thankfully, we noticed our mistakes from the tri-series and the big tournament. Hopefully, we can work on it when we play against New Zealand next and, hopefully we can improve there," said Rizwan in the post-match press conference.

“Basically, the guy (Saim Ayyub) who has performed well in Australia and here, he is injured. The team gets disturbed. But as a captain, you have to look forward as you are playing for Pakistan. We have a lot of talent, we didn't give it as an excuse that Saim Ayub was injured and Fakhar Zaman was injured,” added Rizwan.

Having lost to New Zealand and India in their opening two matches of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan were optimistic for a favourable result on Monday. However, Bangladesh’s defeat to New Zealand confirmed the hosts’ exit from the tournament. There was pride up for stake in the final group stage match on Thursday, however, the washout meant neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh ended the tournament with a win.

The poor run means Pakistan have exited the last three ICC tournaments in the initial stage. Pakistan were knocked out in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup, while a run of poor results in the 2024 T20 World Cup also saw them exit in the group stage. Not since reaching the 2022 T20 World Cup final has Pakistan enjoyed a good run in an ICC tournament.