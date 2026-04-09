/Champions League | Slot says PSG kept Liverpool alive 'by not scoring on open chances'

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has asked the Anfield faithful to show up in next week's Champions League in quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The statement comes after Slot's Liverpool were thrashed 2-0 on Wednesday (Apr 8) in first leg at PSG's home Parc des Princes. Slot was upbeat about the comeback and said that the PSG kept Liverpool alive by not scoring on open chances. For PSG, Desire Doue scored in 11th minute while Kavicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in 65th minute. Liverpool could just never get going and are in 'survival mode' as said by Slot.

Slot thanks PSG for 'keeping Liverpool alive'

"PSG was the better team but we didn’t give up and that’s why we have a chance now still in this tie. They kept us alive by not scoring a few open chances. And now we can bring the tie back to Anfield," said Slot after the match. "You try to find ways to make sure their qualities are not seen that much but that’s really hard against this team. Last season we were in survival mode as well [in the first leg in Paris]."

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Slot has also asked the fans to show up at Anfield next week as they try to advance in the tournament. "Football has shown so many times that everything is possible," Slot said. "Red cards, incidents, penalties yes or no, and don’t forget that Anfield can do a lot. Our fans do make a big difference for us. But that’s also needed because I think it was completely clear today that we need our fans more than ever if we face this Paris Saint-Germain team."

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