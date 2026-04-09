Champions League | 'Thank you Germany' Barca coach Flick furious after Atletico's Pubill not given red card despite handling ball - WATCH

Barcelona are hanging by a thread in the Champions League after losing 0-2 to Atletico Madrid in quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (Apr 8) at Camp Nou. Both the goals against the Spanish giants came after Pau Cubrasi was given a red card in the 44th minute. Taking advantage of the situation, Julian Alvarez put Atletico Madrid 1-0 ahead in the 45th minute before Alexander Sorloth doubled the lead in 70th minute. Barca would have to do a lot next week, that too in an away game, if they are to advance in the competition. Barca coach Hansi Flick, meanwhile, has called out the VAR referee for not acknowledging an Atletico player touching the ball with hand after a goal kick in the match.

Hansi Flick doesn't hold back against VAR referee

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident happened when Marc Pubill of Atletico Madrid decided to handle the ball but no referee or VAR intervened. The ball came to Pubill after goal kick inside the box but instead of continuing with the game, he decided to grab it and give it back to the keeper. Flick was not at all amused by it. Have a look at the video below:

"I don’t know about Cubarsí’s sending off, it could be red or it couldn’t be. I’m not sure if he touches him enough. The ball was behind them. But the situation in which they touch the ball with their hand in the area and I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t come in. It’s normal to make mistakes, but this type of situation, why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow, red," Hansi Flick was quoted as saying by football Espana.