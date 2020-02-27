Champions League: Lyon stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the first leg fixture

In a shocker, Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) manage to beat Italian giants Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon beat Juventus 1-0.

Also read: Champions League: Guardiola's masterclass ensures Man City comeback against Real Madrid

The hosts (Lyon) currently are seventh in the Ligue 1 table whereas Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus lead the Serie A table. Juventus was predicted to win the match as they seemed the stronger side.

Lyon playmaker @HoussemAouar - who claimed an assist for the winner - secures #UCLMOTM award! 🥇



Houssem Aouar will be one of four candidates you can vote for to win Player of the Week! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YvqjQV9WFs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020 ×

Lyon's Lucas Tousart struck the only goal of the match in the 31st minute. French team's defenders defended their way past the game and the Biancori side failed to score even a single goal.

Despite having 14 shots in the match, Juventus failed to hit even a single strike on target, whereas, Lyon had 12 shots out of which two were on target.

Juventus dominated the possession on the ground with 64 per cent, whereas, Lyon had 36 per cent.

Lyon has managed to beat Juventus for the very first time in European Competition (they had four encounters in the past where Lyon lost 3 and drew 1).

Last time Lyon won a knockout match in UEFA Champions League was back in 2012 (1-0 vs APOEL Nicosia).

🔴🆚 Barcelona, round of 16, 2019 = ⚽️

🔵🆚 Juventus, round of 16, 2020 = ⚽️



👍 Lucas Tousart#UCL pic.twitter.com/SMXrskoe9b — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020 ×

Lyon remains unbeaten at home in the UEFA Champions League for nine consecutive matches (Won 2 Draw 7). This is their longest run since December 2006 (18 matches streak).

Matthijs de Ligt was struck by a nasty head cut after he tripped while attempting a header in the opposition goal box. He was forced to leave after blood pours due to the cut. He has stud marks as Sandro landed on him.

The defender came back on to the field sporting a unique bandage and was able to complete the 90 minutes.

Juventus will look forward to overturning the scoreline at their home fixture in the second leg.