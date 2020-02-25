Champions League: Frank Lampard prepares his team for gruesome clash with Bayern Munich

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that his team is preparing for a gruesome fixture against Bayern Munich for the round of 16 clash in Champions League.

The match will be played in Stamford Bridge, London. Their rivals Tottenham Hotspurs faced heavy defeat by the hands of German heavyweight in the group stage. Spurs lost 7-2 at home and 3-1 away.

Lampard said "definitively," if they (Chelsea) learnt lessons from their derby club's defeat by the hands of Bayern which is also the biggest margin of defeat for an English team at home in any European competition. Chelsea has beaten Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League finals on penalties.

Lampard said: "It is a club that overcomes difficulties because of the strength, their structure. I have huge respect for them (Bayern). Every year they can win the Champions League but our job is to try and stop them."

"I understand it if people call us underdogs because Bayern are so strong. Maybe we do not have their experience but we are here to turn it around. Those are the best stories in sport," he added.

Bayern Munich topped their group after winning all six games and are table-toppers in Bundesliga. They will be eyeing a record-extending eight Bundesliga win.

Chelsea were second in their group with three wins, two draws and one loss and are currently fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be missing their key player N'Golo Kante, who was forced out due to injury and Oliver Giroud could make it to the playing XI after a good Saturday clash against Spurs.

(inputs from Reuters)