Liverpool’s dream of winning a treble came to an abrupt end on Tuesday (Mar 11) after they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties at Anfield in the Champions League. Having already been dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle, Tuesday’s elimination is Arne Slot’s second in a cup competition in a month’s time. Reflecting on the loss, Slot hailed PSG and stated it was the best football match he was involved in despite the 4-5 defeat in the shootout.

Slot reflects on Liverpool’s exit

"It was the best game of football I was ever involved in," Slot told reporters after the match. "I don't have the history that Liverpool has as a manager but it was two teams at an incredible level. It was an incredible intensity in the first 25 minutes.

"I also remember the first 25 against Manchester City at home and the first 25 against Real Madrid but this was unbelievable, what we showed in the first 25. But I looked at the scoreboard and we were 1-0 down,” added Slot.

Liverpool have so far enjoyed a fantastic season and need not more than 16 points to win their 20th league title and go level with Manchester United. They are also playing in League Cup final on Sunday, an opportunity for Arne Slot to win his first silverware. However, he won’t be adding the Champions League crown to his accolade in the 2024-25 season.

The Reds had a good start to R16 leg against PSG having won the opening leg 1-0 after stunning saves from Alison Becker. However, the tables were turned in Tuesday’s second leg with Ousmane Dembele’s goal getting them level of aggregate in the 12th minute of the contest.PSG would hold firm and take the match to extra time and then penalties before Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their spot kicks.