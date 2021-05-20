'Can be a really big name in international cricket': VVS Laxman impressed by this Indian young gun

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: May 20, 2021, 04:01 PM(IST)

VVS Laxman at the WION Global Summit in Dubai. Photograph:( WION )

The unit consists of talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and the list goes on. However, there is an upcoming star who has caught everyone's attention, including former India batsman VVS Laxman. 

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has grown exponentially in recent months and has impressed VVS Laxman. "Provided he continues to work hard over the next few years, Siraj can be a really big name in international cricket. He certainly has the qualities and the potential to do so,” said Laxman.

VVS Laxman urged skipper Kohli to give Siraj longer spells. 

“Now in India, we are fortunate to have a battery of good fast bowlers. I feel that skipper Virat Kohli should use Siraj for the longer spells while giving the others short and sharp bursts. I feel that Siraj is only going to improve over time. We have seen him in action in Australia where he played a very important role in our attack and he will become even better with experience,” said Laxman.

Laxman, however, cautioned Siraj regarding fitness and injuries.

“However, one of the important things that he has to be careful about is stress-related injuries resulting from work overload. Fast bowlers are often hampered by injury problems. So this is one aspect on which Siraj must focus. He must stay fit and take care to remain injury-free. Then only will he be able to fulfil his potential,” concluded Laxman.

Mohammed Siraj is set to feature in WTC finals against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.  

