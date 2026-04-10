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CAF chief Patrice Motsepe dismisses corruption claims by Senegal in AFCON trophy case

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 14:32 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 14:32 IST
CAF chief Patrice Motsepe dismisses corruption claims by Senegal in AFCON trophy case

CAF chief Patrice Motsepe Photograph: (AFP)

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Senegal’s government accused African football’s governing body of corruption after the AFCON title was awarded to Morocco.

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe on Thursday dismissed corruption allegations made by the Senegalese government, following the governing body’s surprising decision to strip Senegal of its AFCON title and hand it to Morocco.

"If anybody wants to initiate legal action alleging that there is corruption in CAF I don't only welcome that, I encourage them," said Patrice Motsepe, speaking in Morocco.

“There's nothing to hide. We respect enormously the judicial and legal sovereignty of every single one of our 54 nations on the African continent.”

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"I'm confident that whatever the decision of CAS will say, we will respect it and we will implement it," he added, referring to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Motsepe's visit comes at a particularly tense time for CAF following its surprise decision to overturn Senegal's 1-0 win over hosts Morocco in the Cup of Nations final on January 18. CAF cited regulations about leaving the field as it recorded a 3-0 victory in Morocco's favour on March 17.

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During the match in Rabat, Senegal’s players, along with head coach Pape Thiaw and his staff, walked off the field after Morocco were given a penalty in added time. The spot-kick was later missed by forward Brahim Diaz.

The Senegalese Football Federation has challenged CAF’s decision by taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The decision has sparked a strong response by Senegal, whose government has called for an international investigation into suspected corruption within the organisation.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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