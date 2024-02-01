In a thrilling development, iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi and more are set to illuminate the cricket field during the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The star-studded event, slated from July 3rd to 18th, guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle.

Expressing his passion for the sport, Ajay Devgn, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, strategically invests in the World Championship of Legends 2024. He shares his excitement, stating, "As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide."

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, reflects on this unique collaboration, saying, "WCL holds a special place with its nostalgic feel, bringing back our cricketing legends to England. The combination of Mr. Ajay Devgn's involvement and the fusion of cinema and cricket is undoubtedly a fantastic gift to fans across the globe.