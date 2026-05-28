/Marquee Brazilian Neymar suffers injury just ahead of World Cup, set to miss opener

Brazil has suffered a massive blow in their lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, with their marquee forward Neymar suffering a fresh injury just weeks before the tournament opener. The scans have revealed a grade-two calf injury, sidelining Neymar for close to three weeks. He would miss scheduled friendlies and Brazil’s opener against Morocco on June 13. On Thursday (May 28), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed this shattering news ahead of the player’s presser.

"Neymar reported for duty yesterday here at ​Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a ​grade-two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in ⁠two to three weeks," CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.



However, the doctor did not suggest anything beyond amid rumours of Brazil dropping Neymar from the squad.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti picked the veteran Brazilian winger in the final FIFA World Cup squad, Neymar joined the team on Tuesday but missed Wednesday’s first training session after complaining of swelling in his right calf. After he was sent to a private clinic in Teresopolis for imaging tests, Lasmar confirmed that the MRI did not show swelling, as earlier reported, but a Grade 2 calf strain, which is a moderate injury involving a partial tear of the muscle fibres, requiring rest and rehabilitation.

No Neymar for Brazil Friendlies

Neymar will now miss Sunday’s friendly against Panama at the Maracana and the following match against Egypt in Cleveland. Neymar could also miss Brazil’s Group C opener in New Jersey.



Brazil manager Ancelotti, however, would also be without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos and forward Gabriel Martinelli for Sunday's fixture due to their involvement in ​this weekend's Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

