Geoffrey Boycott hits back at Rohit fans, says stop defending the indefensible over ‘past his best’ remarks

England veteran Geoffrey Boycott has hit back at Rohit Sharma fans for being delusional about the India batter not being ‘past his prime’ yet, saying they should avoid defending something that’s not defensible. Boycott earlier made headlines for his remarks on Rohit, 36 now, saying the batting veteran is not at his best anymore and has to use his experience to combat his age.

The right-handed batter endured a tough time in the middle during the first innings of the ongoing Test. Alongside young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored his maiden double hundred (209), Rohit could contribute little for the first wicket stand before falling prey to debutant Shoaib Bashir on just 14.

Replying to a post on X (previously known as Twitter), Boycott said he appreciates Rohit for the batter that he had been, but, like how after a certain age (36 here), most sportspersons with their diminishing reflexes get slow, Rohit appears to have reached that space.

Although he backed the India captain to contribute with the bat in hand, Boycott feels he still has to use the experience to compensate for his age.

He wrote, “Supporters of Rohit stop defending the indefensible he’s been a super batsman & still good, but nobody gets better after age 36, we all decline in fitness reactions speed of thought endurance etc. doesn’t mean he can’t make runs but has to use all his experience to combat his age.”

Writing for The Telegraph, Boycott had written, “Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has scored only two Test hundreds at home in four years.”

Meanwhile, with India missing star batter Virat Kohli (away due to personal reasons) alongside senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja because of injuries, Rohit had to step up to the occasion and deliver but hasn’t done it yet. With him batting with Jaiswal (first innings double centurion) in the second innings, India would back Rohit to hit it big and put India in the winning position.

Bumrah starred on day 2

Jasprit Bumrah was at his brutal best against England on day two of the second Test in Vizag. With six wickets to his name, including picking all big names like Root, Stokes, Pope and Bairstow, Bumrah entered record books.