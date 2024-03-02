Boxing: India's Neeraj Goyat signs lucrative new deal, to star along side Jake Paul

India’s welterweight talent Neeraj Goyat(18-4-2, 8 KOs) will be the newest signee to Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) expanding roster of world-class fighters. The announcement comes on the heels of Goyat’s surge to the forefront of fighter attention worldwide. Goyat campaigned to fight MVP co-founder and international superstar Jake Paul, which culminated with him traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico to face off with Paul in person ahead of Paul’s Saturday bout.

Goyat born in Haryana, India, began his amateur boxing career in 2006 while attending the Army Sports Institute and quickly began his rise to the top, winning first the bronze medal in 2007 at India’s Junior National Tournament, then the gold in 2008 in the Youth National Tournament.

Goyat went on to become the first Indian boxer to participate in Olympic qualifiers, winning bronze in Venezuela before the 2016 Summer Games. Goyat is a three-time WBC Asia title holder and held the title in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

He was named “Honorary Boxer of the Year” in 2017 by WBC Asia. Goyat was hurt in a car accident in 2019, which postponed a mega fight in the works against Amir Khan, but has since resumed fighting and continues his hunt for greatness. He trains under Kuldeep Keepa.

"I'm truly honored to be the newest member of the Most Valuable Promotions family. MVP has been making waves in the boxing world, particularly with its commitment to showcasing and uplifting women in the sport since 2021,” said Neeraj Goyat. “In just 2.5 years, MVP has organized some of the world's most significant boxing events, and I'm excited to work with MVP to elevate the status of professional boxing in India and bring attention to boxers from India globally.”

Goyat joins MVP’s elite roster of superstar athletes and up-and-coming stars including international superstar Jake Paul, boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, prolific top boxing prospect H2O Sylve, power-puncher Shadasia Green and multi-talented megastar Javon Walton, who will make his global debut alongside Serrano and Paul on Saturday, March 2 at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the first international athlete signed to MVP, Goyat will continue to excel as a fighter and compete in MVP’s future marquee events.