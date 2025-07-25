/Bowlers with most hat-tricks in ODIs, only one Indian on list

In cricket, taking a hat-trick is always a proud moment for any bowler, whether it's in Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs) or T20 Internationals and getting three wickets in three balls is always a special achievement. In ODI cricket history, 51 bowlers have managed to take a hat-trick and the very first bowler to take a hat-trick in an ODI match was Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan) in 1982, while the latest hat-trick in this format was by taken by Sri Lankan mystery spinner, Maheesh Theekshana against New Zealand in Hamilton (2025).

Five bowlers with most hat-tricks in ODIs

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 3 hat-tricks

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga tops the list of bowlers with most hat-tricks in One Day Internationals. He took 338 wickets at a bowling average of 28.9 in 226 ODI matches. His tally also includes three hat-tricks in this format.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 2 hat-tricks

Wasim Akram, known for his pace and swing bowling comes second on this list. The former pacer played 356 ODI matches and took 502 wickets at a bowling average of 23.5. His tally also includes couple pf hat-tricks.

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) - 2 hat-tricks

The Sri Lankan veteran, Chaminda Vaas, also features on this elite list. During his era, he played 322 ODI matches and took 400 wickets at a bowling average of 27.5. His ODI tally includes two hat-tricks.

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 2 hat-tricks

Former Kiwis pacer Trent Boult features next on this list. Boult played 114 ODI matches and took 211 wickets at a bowling average of 24.4. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls and couple of hat-tricks.

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 2 hat-tricks