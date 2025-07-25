/Bowlers with most hat-tricks in ODIs, only one Indian on list

From Lasith Malinga to Chaminda Vaas, here's a look at the five bowlers with most hat-tricks in One Day Internationals.
In cricket, taking a hat-trick is always a proud moment for any bowler, whether it's in Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs) or T20 Internationals and getting three wickets in three balls is always a special achievement. In ODI cricket history, 51 bowlers have managed to take a hat-trick and the very first bowler to take a hat-trick in an ODI match was Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan) in 1982, while the latest hat-trick in this format was by taken by Sri Lankan mystery spinner, Maheesh Theekshana against New Zealand in Hamilton (2025).
Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga tops the list of bowlers with most hat-tricks in One Day Internationals. He took 338 wickets at a bowling average of 28.9 in 226 ODI matches. His tally also includes three hat-tricks in this format.
Wasim Akram, known for his pace and swing bowling comes second on this list. The former pacer played 356 ODI matches and took 502 wickets at a bowling average of 23.5. His tally also includes couple pf hat-tricks.
The Sri Lankan veteran, Chaminda Vaas, also features on this elite list. During his era, he played 322 ODI matches and took 400 wickets at a bowling average of 27.5. His ODI tally includes two hat-tricks.
Also Read - IND vs ENG 2025: Joe Root enters history books, becomes first player to achieve THIS record, check details inside
Former Kiwis pacer Trent Boult features next on this list. Boult played 114 ODI matches and took 211 wickets at a bowling average of 24.4. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls and couple of hat-tricks.
Star Indian mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav also features on this list. In 113 ODI matches, Kuldeep took 181 wickets at a bowling average of 26.4. His tally also includes two five wicket-hauls and two hat-tricks.