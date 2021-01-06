'Blow to heart and to gut': LeBron James unhappy with decision on Jacob Blake's shooting

Lakers star LeBron James has called the prosecutor's decision not to file charges against a police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin back in August "a blow to the heart and to the gut".

African-American Jacob Blake was left paralysed after being shot in the back by white Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey.

"I'm smart enough to know that even though we are playing a game of basketball that there's so much more going on in the world," James said Tuesday after his Los Angeles Lakers won 94-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"So much more that's even more important than us playing a game. To hear what happened in Kenosha today was a blow to the heart and to the gut, not only to that community, but to us and to every Black person that has been a part of this process, seeing these outcomes for so long."

On Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced no charges would be filed because he could not disprove Sheskey's contention that he acted in self-defence out of fear that Blake would stab him.

Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball donned black uniforms in support of Jacob Blake, his family and the Kenosha community in reaction the announcement in the NBA clash on Tuesday against UConn.

"We were going to wear the black uniforms regardless of the situation, whether (Sheskey) got charged or not," Marquette guard Koby McEwen said after the Golden Eagles' 65-54 loss. "If he got charged, it was support of it. If justice wasn't served, it was in protest of (the decision)."

Marquette also took to Twitter and wrote: "We are extremely disappointed in the decision involving Jacobs shooting and we will continue to use our platform to advocate and fight for racial justice."

"This is another reminder that just because racial and social injustice hasn't received as much attention recently, doesn't mean the need to fight against it has gone away."

James said players also will maintain their efforts on behalf of social justice.

"We've got to continue to stay strong continue to believe in each other and continue to push for the greater change and the greater good," James said.