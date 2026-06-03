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Big brands rush to buy ads for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee

Gautam Sodhi
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 18:02 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 18:03 IST
Big brands rush to buy ads for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee

Big brands rush to buy ads for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Zee Entertainment sees a surge in advertiser interest for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Find out how brands are leveraging Unite8 Sports and Zee5 for maximum reach.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 - the grandest sporting spectacle- just days away from its opener in North America, its Indian broadcaster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.(‘Z’), has witnessed a sea of interest from several significant brands looking to leverage this marquee tournament.
With the 48-team tournament, to be held over 39 days in three countries (the US, Canada and Mexico) and featuring a total of 104 matches, the leading brands across categories are actively engaging with ‘Z’ to secure premium sponsorship opportunities across the Company’s linear and digital platforms.

The launch of the Company’s dedicated sports network comprising Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD has generated strong interest among advertisers. This strategic step further reinforces confidence in the Company’s long-term sports strategy to deliver holistic value and offer unparalleled reach and engagement to brands across every touch-point.

Also read | Zee Unite8 Sports Channels go live as wait for FIFA World Cup broadcast in India ends

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Moreover, the global football tournament is also attracting significant advertiser interest across categories on the Company’s digital entertainment platform – Zee 5, driven by its growing scale and the ability to offer targeted, immersive, and measurable brand experiences.

The strong momentum across linear and digital platforms underscores the strength of the Company’s omnichannel approach across businesses. The greatest show on Earth - FIFA World Cup 2026™ remains one of the most powerful IPs for brands globally, bringing together passionate audiences, unmatched viewership, and high-impact engagement opportunities. With the countdown underway, brands are increasingly recognising the value of early participation, resulting in strong traction across premium inventory packages and customised partnership opportunities.

Commenting on the advertiser response, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said,

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"The response to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been extremely encouraging. We are witnessing strong interest from advertisers across categories, with several leading brands already in advanced stages of engagement and many having started blocking key opportunities well ahead of the tournament. What makes this edition particularly compelling is our omnichannel approach, enabling partners to unlock the full value of the World Cup through an integrated ecosystem spanning television, digital, OTT, social media, influencers, and on-ground experiences. This unified offering allows brands to maximise reach, engagement, and impact through a single, cohesive partnership."

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to associate with a premium sporting property that transcends geographies and demographics. Backed by a robust multi-platform ecosystem, ‘Z’ is poised to deliver impactful brand solutions that combine the reach of television with the engagement capabilities of digital platforms.

As the tournament draws closer, ‘Z’ remains committed to creating meaningful partnerships that enable brands to maximise visibility and drive strong engagement with audiences across age groups and demographics.

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Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

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