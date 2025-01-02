The second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be up for grabs as India take on Australia in the Sydney Test starting on Friday (Jan 3). India’s chances of reaching the final are remote considering their fate is no longer in their hands while Australia will look to book their place with a win. However, rain could be a huge factor in the outcome of the contest as here is the weather report of Day 1 of the contest.

Sydney Test, Day 1 weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney will be ranging between 23 to 27 degrees with big cloud cover. There is a 41 percent chance of rain on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, however, the chances of rain in the evening are more compared to morning. The humidity level will also range from 58 to 69 on Day 1 of the contest.

Weather played a key role in the Brisbane Test where Australia were the better side but had to settle for a draw.

India to drop Rohit Sharma?

According to a prominent report from The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma has informed the team management of his decision to sit out of the key tie despite India training 1-2 in the five-match series. So far in five innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian skipper has scored 31 runs and has been going through a rough form. He returned to the Indian side for the Adelaide Test and batted in the middle order having opted to play out of his preferred opening spot.

However, he returned to the opening slot for the Boxing Day Test but failed to impress as he scored 3 and 9. His manner of dismissal was also a huge talking point having thrown away his wicket on the last day of the MCG Test.