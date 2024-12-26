Former India coach Ravi Shastri is in awe of Australian debutant Sam Konstas after he scored 60 runs against the visitors in the Boxing Day Test match on Thursday (Dec 12). Konstas was in full swing as he scored a 52-ball fifty with unorthodox shots against the Indian pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. The Aussies closed the day at 311/6 with four batters scoring fifty or more for the hosts.

Shastri in awe of Sam Konstas

“For him to go out there with that swag and attempt some outrageous shots—it was something else. He tore that MCC coaching manual to shreds,” Shastri said while speaking to the broadcasters.

According to the former India coach, Konstas used all the possible shots against outside the MCC manual, making him a distinguished batter on Day 1. He came into the side after Nathan McSweeney was dropped in favour of the New South Wales batter. At 19, he has a big future ahead of him, as he is in line to replace the long-term veteran batter David Warner, who retired after the Pakistan series earlier in 2024.

Konstas shines on Day 1

Playing on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Konstas made headlines with a 52-ball fifty. He was in good form for the hosts, having become the youngest opener for Australia in Test history. On debut, he scored 60 runs before being dismissed. The Aussie top-order was seen in top form, with out-of-form Usman Khawaja (57) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) scoring respective fifties.

Steve Smith (68) is unbeaten for the hosts alongside skipper Pat Cummins (6) as they closed the day at 311/6 in 86 overs.